The AntetokounBros Academy In Action

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's most talked-about players. He's an MVP. He's a champion. Hey, he's the Greek Freak! But it's off the court that he's built something truly special: the AntetokounBros Academy.



Giannis's passion might be basketball, but his purpose is to create a space where everyone and anyone feels they belong. The camp's philosophy says it all: "It doesn't matter where you start from, but where you can go!"