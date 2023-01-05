How to Make and Break Habits With James Clear

With three solid years on the New York Times bestseller list, James Clear's Atomic Habits has made a habit of success. In this episode, the author and entrepreneur, who has inspired millions of readers to change their health behaviours for the better, joins host Jaclyn Byrer and puts it simply: Who we are reflects our habits. With his helpful metaphors and refreshingly straightforward and sustainable mindset techniques inspired by psychology greats, we can all build habits that make us shine.