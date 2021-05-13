Hit Your Goals With Mental Training Tips From CrossFit Athlete Chandler Smith

CrossFit star Chandler Smith seems to have it all: the muscles and the mindset to challenge himself—and the morality to challenge the status quo by speaking out for equality in his sport. But that doesn't mean the former US Army soldier (as of this year!) doesn't have weaknesses like the rest of us. In this episode of "Trained", CrossFit's highest-ranked Black athlete joins Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty to kick off Season 8. He reveals his favourite junk foods, his secret to keeping cool under pressure and his advice for realising our potential in sport—and life.