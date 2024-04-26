Nike's best Air-powered products on display in Blueprint Pack

Nike Air technology has advanced and expanded since its launch in the 1970s. Now, Air innovations are featured in a range of Nike shoes, all with the same goal: to provide responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Nike is highlighting that signature technology in the upcoming Nike Blueprint Pack, launching in summer 2024.

This new release highlights the best of Nike's Air technology, with 13 shoes designed to be used across a range of sports. In the mix are spikes, basketball shoes, a football boot and a lifestyle shoe to help meet your needs on and off the field.

"At the heart of all we do is the athlete—we exist to push boundaries and take risks on their behalf", says Martin Lotti, Nike chief design officer. "This summer, the difference-maker is the massive energy return of Nike Air. With these Air-powered products, I'm inspired not just by what we created in service of athletes but also by the feeling that we're at the beginning of an incredible new journey". Nike Air technology has been involved in many big sports moments, including supporting Eliud Kipchoge on his journey to break the two-hour barrier in the marathon—a feat that was once thought impossible.

The latest Nike Air technology uses the work of scientists, researchers and designers, alongside artificial intelligence and algorithmic tools, to evaluate a dozen possible solutions to issues athletes face, creating a better, more data-driven product. This cutting-edge technology also allows Nike researchers to fine-tune Air technology to better distribute it across all shoe sizes.

The Nike Blueprint Pack has the same colourways across all 13 shoes, with a stark white background highlighting the classic blue Swoosh and bright orange accents. The colourway was inspired by Nike co-founder and athletics coach Bill Bowerman, who was so focused on creating lightweight shoes that he would take a ballpoint pen and dot a Swoosh on the side of his athletes' spikes to avoid weighing them down. The Nike Blueprint Pack was imagined based on Bowerman's notes, which created a "blueprint for serving athletes".

Included in the Nike Blueprint Pack are the running shoes Alphafly 3 and Pegasus 41—the newest version of the popular Nike Pegasus, which features the first visible Air Zoom unit in a running shoe—along with the track spikes, Nike Victory 2 and Nike Maxfly 2. For basketball, the new G.T. Hustle 3 offers dynamic energy return and a mid-cut silhouette. The new Nike Mercurial Superfly is also in the set, featuring lightweight support to foster explosive moments on the football pitch.

The Nike Blueprint Pack drops on Nike.com and selected retailers on 3 July. Nike also plans to release another special colourway shortly after the first one.

Words By Korin Miller