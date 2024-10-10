Ja 2 shoe and apparel collection releases and bolsters hoopsters' style of play

As a guard who's quick, elusive and high-flying, Ja needs a shoe that keeps him in control and protected at all times.

"From the Ja 1 to the Ja 2, the core things remain the same. The work ethic doesn't change", Morant says. "It's about comfort, more bounce and bringing my fans into some different storytelling they may not know. We tell those stories through the colourways of my shoe".

The Ja 2 is designed to optimise a player's bounce, speed and stability while keeping style at the forefront. Building off the Ja 1, additional ankle padding and a waterfall collar lining bring a new level of comfort to the shoes, without sacrificing Ja's signature flair.