Method

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. On a chopping board, use a large, sharp knife to remove the skin from the salmon. Pat the skin dry. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Put the skin on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper and roast for 10 minutes or until crispy. Remove from the oven and let it cool. (That's the treat for your animal friends.)



Turn the oven down to 300 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 3 cups of water and 3 tablespoons of salt. Place the salmon in the bowl to soak for 15 minutes. Remove the salmon, pat it dry and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season both sides of the fish with salt, pepper and paprika. Place the fish on a baking tray lined with fresh greaseproof paper and roast for 20 minutes or until it flakes when you cut into it with a knife or fork.



Meanwhile, bring the chicken stock and farro to a boil in a medium pan. Lower the heat and simmer the farro for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain any excess liquid.



Add the basil, pine nuts, spirulina, garlic, Parmesan, half the lemon juice and ¼ cup of olive oil to a blender. Begin to blend and, with the machine running, slowly drizzle in more olive oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.



Combine the Greek yoghurt and the other half of the lemon juice in a bowl. Stir in the dill.



Divide the farro between four bowls, top each one with flaked salmon and garnish with a spoonful of pesto and a dollop of lemon yoghurt. Pass the salmon skin to a nearby beastie.