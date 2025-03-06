Nike Air Max Day 2025: introducing the Air Max Dn8
Product news
Celebrate Air Max Day with a deep dive into the newest shoe in the family.
What to know
- Air Max Day is on 26 March and is the annual celebration of Nike Air.
- Nike is marking Air Max Day 2025 by launching the future of Air technology, the Air Max Dn8.
- The Nike Air Max Dn8 is available on Nike.com and in Nike stores in adult and kids' sizes, with new colourways dropping on 26 March.
- The Nike Air Max Dn8 will be available in full family sizing (see below for details).
Memories through wearability
It's not just about the shoes. It's about the stories they carry.
Air Max Day celebrates memories, moments and the iconic style that has defined generations. Since 2014, this day has honoured the impact Air Max has had on the lives of footwear enthusiasts. And almost every year, Nike introduces a new evolution, propelling Air Max into the future with the same iconic legacy.
In 2025, it's all eyes on the Air Max Dn8. Whether you're reliving an unforgettable night out or making a new core memory, the Air Max Dn8 is a co-creator of each experience.
When Nike's innovators set out to create the next iteration of Air Max, they wanted to create a shoe that would lock you into your best self—through performance and wearability.
The Dn8 is the shoe that announces your arrival to your teammates across the street, hypes you up for a first date and catches your eye as you ride the underground home from a late night out. With its vibrant colours and visible Air pockets, the Dn8 demands attention, whether you see it from the side or sole first.
"We kept thinking about what makes some of our favourite classic Air Max models so great—that you can put them on and go, and no matter what happens over the course of the day, that shoe is going to exceed expectations", says Jonathan Kosenick, lead designer, men's sportswear.
The Dn8 isn't just about honouring the past; it's about creating memories for the next generation. Inspired by the vibrant energy of nightlife, urban environments and self-expression, the Dn8's striking colours and design speak directly to today's culture.
Slashes down the side of the shoe bring to mind an exclamation mark, with each Air pocket—the shoe's key innovation—acting as the dot. Each forward slash evokes movement and draws on the visual language of speed and propulsion, symbolising the dynamic feel of the shoe. Bold neon hues and vibrant accents evoke the lights of the club.
Since its original launch, Air Max and its dynamic colours have defined entire generations of wearers, a way to celebrate the power of personal style. Wear them casually, dress them up—it doesn't matter. The bold attitude of Dn8 always enters the room with you. Throughout spring 2025, the Dn8 will launch in 14 colourways, allowing you to choose the one best suited to tell your story.
Nike's relentless pursuit of innovation is at the heart of the Dn8. The Air Max's origins lie in performance, as reflected by some of the earliest Air Max ads: "cushioning that never ends". That legacy continues. Dual-pressure Air units utilise eight tubes to deliver a responsive and bouncy feel—however you move, comfort follows.
"It delivers a much springier sensation that channels a Nike performance footwear approach into a shoe you want to wear every day".
Jon Kosenick
lead designer, Nike men's sportswear
Your story starts here
For decades, Air Max has been rewriting the rules, turning performance sneakers into cultural icons. The Dn8 takes that legacy and makes it personal. It's not just a sneaker. It's part of your life. It's part of your best moments.
So, where will you take it? More importantly, where will it take you?
One last note on Air Max Day
Officially launched in 1987, Air Max has come to symbolise both performance and cultural innovation. The revolutionary look and feel of the Air Max 1, with a visible Air unit inspired by Paris's Centre Pompidou, kick-started decades of experimentation that have helped redefine what a sneaker can be. The Air Max Dn8 continues this tradition, pushing past the limits of what's possible while embodying the DNA of Air.
On 6 February 2025, the Air Max Dn8 launched in a Hyper Pink colourway via SNKRS, with the first in-line colourway being released globally on Nike.com on 6 March 2025. Additional men's, women's and kids' colourways will launch in the following weeks.
Harnessing the next era of technology for maximum comfort while serving up a silhouette primed for creating core memories, the Nike Air Max Dn8 not only continues the legacy of Air Max but takes it into the future.