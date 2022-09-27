A Nike első utcai Air Max modellje, a Nike Air Max 270 stílust, kényelmet és magabiztosságot sugároz. A dizájn az Air Max ikonokból merít ihletet, és a Nike legnagyobb innovációját a nagy méretű ablakkal és friss színkavalkáddal emeli ki.
tancerzwwa - 2022. szept. 27.
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 2022. szept. 05.
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
daitan90 - 2022. aug. 24.
