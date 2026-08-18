Women's Nike Black Friday Deals 2026

(420)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential Women's Spiderback One-Piece
Nike Swim HydraStrong Essential
Women's Spiderback One-Piece
30% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike GP Challenge Pro PRM
Women's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike SB Club
Nike SB Club Unstructured Skate Cap
Nike SB Club
Unstructured Skate Cap
28% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
30% off
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Women's Training Footie Socks (3 Pairs)
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Maestro Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Sabrina 3 'Three' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Three'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Travel Wallet
Just In
Nike Aura
Travel Wallet
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
29% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Wristbands
Jordan Jumpman
Wristbands
27% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack (25L)
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Romaleos 4
Nike Romaleos 4 Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Romaleos 4
Weightlifting Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
30% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Jordan Jumpman
Jordan Jumpman Wristbands
Jordan Jumpman
Wristbands
27% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack (25L)
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Oh Sheila'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6 Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Rival Waffle 6
Road and Cross-Country Racing Shoes
30% off

Women's Nike Black Friday sale 2026: refresh your workout wardrobe

Whether you need new running shoes, cosy joggers or supportive leggings, the women's Nike Black Friday sale has you covered. From durable outdoor gear to handy accessories, there's something for every gym bag. Plus, premium fabrics and innovative features mean every piece is designed to support your workout goals.

Innovative technology that lasts

Want to know the secret behind the sweat-wicking properties of our activewear? It's our innovative Dri-FIT technology. We use smart micro-fibre construction to move sweat away from the skin and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This way, it can evaporate more quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. We also test it rigorously in our labs to make sure the quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you train. In the women's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find a range of apparel crafted with Nike Dri-FIT fabric, from running tops to gym shorts.

Your comfort takes first place

Get women's Nike Black Friday deals on clothing designed for all-day comfort. Whether you're stretching in a yoga class or cheering your team on from the stands, our gear is made to move with you. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics let you move in all directions, while breathable materials help regulate your temperature. Meanwhile, elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings give you a snug fit and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, pull on a hoodie crafted from cosy Nike Tech Fleece. The soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while still being extremely slimline for warmth without the weight.

Smart organisation from your class to your commute

From sleek cross-body bags to roomy holdalls, we've got plenty of options for transporting your gear in our women's Nike Black Friday sale. If you've got a busy day ahead, choose a style with a slip pocket for your laptop and room for a change of shoes. Prefer travelling light? Compact options make it easy to grab your essentials and go. Meanwhile, cushioned straps ease the pressure on your shoulders, so you can keep moving for longer. Look out for branded metalwork and contrasting colour hardware for a premium pop.

Showcase your unique style

Everything in the women's Nike Black Friday sale is designed to look as good as it feels. Choose bold colours for a stand-out look, or pick a monochrome palette for timeless style. Striking prints make a big impact, especially when finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh in a contrasting colour. Look out for branded waistbands on shorts and leggings for extra detail. Looking for your perfect fit? Relaxed silhouettes are ideal for layering, while slim-fit options look sleek.