      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Running
      Men
      Women
      Running
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Nike Air Huarache Craft Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Huarache Craft
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature
      Nike Legend Essential 3 Next Nature Men's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Training Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Men's Shoes
      €199.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature
      NikeCourt Royale 2 Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Men's Shoes
      €199.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Premium Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      €144.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €94.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      €74.99
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €84.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Women's Shoes

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.