At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(2045)
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
79,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
89,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Men's shoes
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
30% off
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
29,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
30% off
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Advantage
Nike Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Tennis Trousers
30% off
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
69,99 €
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
79,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Repel UV Protection Running Bomber Jacket
30% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top
Bestseller
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top
89,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
+3
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
44,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
74,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Brief Shorts
37,99 €
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
79,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Sold Out
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
24,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Cap
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS
Women's Cap
44,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
19,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
84,99 €
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
49,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
44,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
139,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Nike N.A.C. Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
59,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
54,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
17,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
89,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
114,99 €
New York Knicks Association Edition
New York Knicks Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
New York Knicks Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
+1
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
79,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
30% off
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma
Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Trousers
30% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Sold Out
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
30% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
24,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Cap
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS
Women's Cap
44,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
19,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
84,99 €
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Tech Backpack (25L)
49,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
44,99 €
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
139,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Nike N.A.C. Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C. Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
59,99 €
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
54,99 €
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
54,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
69,99 €
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
17,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
89,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
114,99 €

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.