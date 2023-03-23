Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €84.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €14.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 20cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Flouncy Skirt
      €47.99
      Jordan Essential
      Jordan Essential Men's Statement Warm-Up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essential
      Men's Statement Warm-Up Trousers
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's All-Over Print Short-Sleeve Yoga Top
      Member Access
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's All-Over Print Short-Sleeve Yoga Top
      €64.99
      NikeCourt
      NikeCourt Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt
      Women's Full-Zip Tennis Jacket
      €84.90
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Air Men's Statement Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Air
      Men's Statement Trousers
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      €47.99
      Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight
      Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight Perforated Running Cap
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight
      Perforated Running Cap
      €19.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      €99.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      €34.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.