Older Kids' Shoes

(190)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
+4
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
VOMERO 18
VOMERO 18
Max cushioning for future world champs.
Shop
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
54,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
+1
Bestseller
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
29,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
39,99 €
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Older Kids Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
44,99 €
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
64,99 €
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro 'Kylian Mbappé'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
149,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
139,99 €
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 High Academy
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
74,99 €
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
NikeCourt Jr. Vapor X
Younger/Older Kids' Tennis Shoe
84,99 €
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy
Older Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
64,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
54,99 €
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Jordan Court Connect Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Jordan Spizike Low FC Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
54,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
49,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
109,99 €
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
74,99 €
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
64,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Older Kids' Shoes
54,99 €
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Jordan Court Connect Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Jordan Spizike Low FC Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
54,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Tiempo Maestro Club
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
49,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Vomero 5
Older Kids' Shoes with Reflective Design Accents
109,99 €
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
119,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
74,99 €

Older kids' shoes: perfect pairs for growing athletes

Start their journey with the right footwear

Get them ready for a school day or weekend plan with the junior trainers from our collection. Older kids need shoes that can handle quick changes of pace and long days on their feet. From road-running designs to court-inspired classics, these pairs are crafted to support active movement without slowing them down. Lightweight materials help feet feel free, while supportive shapes give a secure fit as they run, jump, stretch and explore.


Comfort that lasts all day

The best shoes for teens feel good from the first step to the last. Soft foam cushioning in our pairs helps absorb impact underfoot, so every stride feels smooth and steady. Meanwhile, padded collars add comfort around the ankle, and breathable panels give effective air flow when the pace picks up. You'll find low-profile designs keep things easy to wear, alongside mid-top styles that bring extra coverage where it counts. Whether they are heading to class, meeting friends or walking home after school, these trainers are made for comfort that fits into real life.


High-performance options for sport and training

When their movement gets more intense, the right trainers matter. Pairs of our junior shoes with Air units help soften landings and add a responsive feel underfoot. Grippy outsoles help them change direction with control on playgrounds, courts and indoor training spaces. For running, cushioned foam midsoles support a smooth ride from warm-up to finish. Meanwhile, supportive uppers and stable soles help keep feet locked in through fast footwork. Some designs use knitted uppers with built-in flex, giving growing feet room to move naturally and still feel held in place.


Everyday style with a sporty DNA

Our junior trainers are designed to work hard—and look effortless while doing it. Lifestyle favourites bring the same sports heritage into everyday wear, with clean shapes that pair easily with uniforms, tracksuits and weekend layers. Classics like low-cut shoes feel light and flexible, while chunkier soles bring extra cushioning and a confident stance. Details like off-centre lacing, wraparound support and dynamic fit collars help create a secure feel, letting them move from lessons to practice without needing a change of footwear.

Materials made for movement

Our footwear is built around innovation that helps kids stay focused on what they love doing. Flyknit uppers are light and breathable, helping reduce bulk while encouraging natural movement. Flyleather uses quality fibres with long-lasting properties that feel smooth and supportive. Meanwhile, our Air units are engineered for impact protection, and the foam cushioning gives soft comfort for everyday steps. Discover durable rubber outsoles help extend wear, giving teen trainers the grip and resilience needed for busy routines, outdoor activities and regular training.


Move to Zero

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.