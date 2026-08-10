  1. Jordan
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Older Kids Jordan Shoes

(70)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Size 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
114,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Jordan Court Connect Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
74,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Jordan Spizike Low FC Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
99,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
69,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
24,99 €
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
149,99 €