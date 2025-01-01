  1. Nike By You
    2. /
  2. New Releases

New Kids Nike By You(39)

Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
England 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
England 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Sustainable Materials
England 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
€129.99
FFF 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
FFF 2025 Match Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025 Match Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Soccer Authentic Jersey
€129.99
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
England 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
England 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
England 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Bestseller
England 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Norway 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Norway 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Norway 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
Norway 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
England 2025/26 Stadium Home
England 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
England 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Home
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Home
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Norway 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Norway 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Norway 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sustainable Materials
England 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
€79.99