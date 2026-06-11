Green T-shirts for kids: keep them moving
Whether they're taking it easy or pushing themselves to the max, our green kids' T-shirts keep them comfortable. Expect classic styles in breathable materials. Our cotton fabric isn't just soft against the skin—it also lets air flow, so kids can focus on their game. You'll also find ultra-smooth jersey options with the right amount of drape. When the intensity amps up, choose a design featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric moves sweat away so it evaporates quickly, and kids stay dry.
Choose a children's green T-shirt in a comfortable cut. We've got oversized fits in relaxed silhouettes. Think dropped shoulders and styles that offer a little more space in the body. Like to layer up? Pick from versatile half-zip and 1/4-zip designs. Keep them zipped up to lock in warmth or unzip for an airy feel. Look out for designs with thumbholes that deliver extended coverage while keeping sleeves in place, no matter how much kids are moving around.
Kit out your future football star in a kids' green T-shirt from some of the biggest clubs and national teams. They'll feel just like their favourite players in game-ready designs. Meanwhile, basketball fans can choose from roomy jerseys featuring the names and numbers of iconic players. Look out for options with small details that make a big difference. Mesh panels add ventilation, so kids will always stay cool. Plus, articulated seam lines create streamlined comfort, so they can move freely.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a plain green kids' T-shirt with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.