Winter Clothes & Apparel

Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
42,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
24,99 €
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Lightweight
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
15,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
19,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Jacket
299,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
42,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Pullover Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Pullover Hoodie
99,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tights
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
39,99 €
Nike Dry
Nike Dry Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
Nike Dry
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
49,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
349,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
129,99 €

Nike winter clothing

Comfortably layer up in cold conditions


Our winter clothes are made for the days when the temperature plummets but your goals stay the same. Build your gear around easy designs that let you move freely through running, training, football and daily plans. We've got fleece hoodies with adjustable necklines, cuffs and hems to help fine-tune your coverage when the weather changes. Meanwhile, insulated joggers and other lightweight base layers work to ensure you keep warm—without feeling bulky.


Warmth that works with your body


At Nike, we know you'll want clothes for this winter that feel cosy, breathable and ready to move. That's why we created our Therma-FIT apparel. This helps manage your body’s natural heat, so you stay comfortable in lower temperatures. You'll also discover supple Nike Tech designs crafted from insulating material with added stretch to lock in comfort and give a smooth feel. This makes them ideal for stretching, lifting or cooling down after a session. Plus, brushed-back fleeces provide a soft layer against your skin.


High-performance layering


When you're working hard, your apparel in winter needs to handle sweat as well as cold. Check out our pieces that feature Nike Dri-FIT technology. This clever fabric wicks sweat away from your body for speedier evaporation to keep you fresh and focused throughout runs, gym sessions and team training. Meanwhile, long-sleeved tees and sweatshirts in streamlined fits sit close to the skin for easy layering, while our flexible leggings and tights offer support through warm-ups and cooldowns. You can adjust your body's heat before, during and after movement, too, with tapered joggers, half-zip tops and full-zip hoodies. The result is gear that feels secure, smooth and ready for repeat wear.


Effective coverage when the temperature drops


Winter days can bring wind, drizzle and sudden changes. Our cold-weather clothes with Nike Storm-FIT technology help protect you from gusts and rain to make sure you stay snug in harsh conditions. Look out for jackets, coats and gilets that add a cosy piece without weighing you down. Relaxed and oversized cuts make space for extra layers, while slim and standard fits give a cleaner feel for training or travel. From early starts to late finishes, our apparel in this range is all designed to keep you comfortable on the move.


Comfort beyond your session


These winter clothes aren't just for workouts. They're for walks to the gym, the trip across town and your rest days. Think sleek tracksuits that bring a put-together effect. Winterised tops that are made from cosy fleece. And mid-rise leggings with mesh panels to ensure snugness. Choose comfy options that feel good when you bend, reach and walk. Then, mix them through your weekly rotation for sport, recovery and everyday wear.