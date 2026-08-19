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Winter Jackets & Coats

(48)
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
99,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Jacket
299,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Down Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Down Puffer Jacket
199,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Younger Kids' All-Day Play Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Younger Kids' All-Day Play Puffer Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Men's Down Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Men's Down Running Gilet
179,99 €
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Loose Hooded Jacket
349,99 €
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
249,99 €
ACG Misery Ridge
ACG Misery Ridge Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Misery Ridge
Storm-FIT ADV GORE-TEX Jacket
499,99 €
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights' Snow jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Snow jacket
399,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Pile Fleece Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Pile Fleece Jacket
129,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's High-Pile Shearling Jacket
129,99 €
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak' Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG PrimaLoft® 'Skull Peak'
Men's Storm-FIT Jacket
299,99 €
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
119,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Storm-FIT Aerogami Running Jacket
224,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Down Puffer Vest
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Down Puffer Vest
129,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
79,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's GORE-TEX Mountainside Jacket
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's GORE-TEX Mountainside Jacket
449,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
199,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
64,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Down Jacket
Jordan Flight
Women's Down Jacket
369,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
124,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
124,99 €
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
234,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
99,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Repel Running Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Parka
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Parka
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Parka
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Parka
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
30% off
Jordan Flight Chicago
Jordan Flight Chicago Men's Realtree Jacket
Jordan Flight Chicago
Men's Realtree Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Statement Down Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Statement Down Gilet
30% off
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
30% off
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
199,99 €
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Nike Storm-FIT Swift Women's Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT Swift
Women's Running Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
64,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
129,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Down Jacket
Jordan Flight
Women's Down Jacket
369,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Jacket
124,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Therma-FIT Versatile Jacket
124,99 €
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift Aerogami
Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket
234,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
79,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Running Gilet
99,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Repel Running Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
74,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Therma-FIT Parka
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Therma-FIT Parka
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Parka
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Parka
30% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Therma-FIT Quilted Puffer Gilet
30% off
Jordan Flight Chicago
Jordan Flight Chicago Men's Realtree Jacket
Jordan Flight Chicago
Men's Realtree Jacket
30% off
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Winterised Full-Zip Jacket
30% off
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft Women's Running Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel AeroLoft
Women's Running Gilet
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Statement Down Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Statement Down Gilet
30% off
ACG Lava Flow
ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
Recycled Materials
ACG Lava Flow
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Gilet
30% off
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Men's Repel Football Woven Jacket
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Therma-FIT OCTA Jacket
30% off

Nike winter coats and jackets: brave the elements in comfort

Built for cold days in motion


Our winter coats and jackets are made for the moments when staying inside isn't an option. Pull one on for the walk to work, the journey to the gym or the cool-down after a hard session. We design them to help lock in warmth while keeping movement easy. That means you can stay focused on what matters, even as the temperature drops. Puffers and down jackets are a snug pick for outdoor adventures and trips to training. If conditions call for multiple layers, we have fleece jackets and mid-layer pieces that give effective insulation without adding bulk.


Outerwear without the weight


Training layers should be snug, not restrictive. Our Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body’s natural heat to keep you cosy in cold conditions. For advanced warmth, look for Therma-FIT ADV styles that combine temperature-regulating fabric with considered construction. Meanwhile, our PrimaLoft® insulation gives a soft, lofty feel that's highly resistant to water. That means you'll stay warm even when the weather turns rainy. Choose full jackets for all-over protection for your torso. Want coverage that's focused around your core? Our gilets have you covered.


Weather-ready garments


We make our winter jackets and coats to help you stay focused in cold breezes, drizzle and changeable days. Look out for coats made with our Storm-FIT technology. It uses a weatherproof finish to keep out wind and rain, so you can power through in unsettled conditions. Once you start to work up a sweat, its breathable properties mean you can shed excess heat quickly. You'll also find practical touches like funnel necklines and adjustable hoods. They let you adapt your coverage to suit the moment.


Made for movement


From after-work runs to off-grid adventures on the open trail—our running jackets help you smash your goals in any conditions. Expect neat silhouettes that provide a distraction-free wear with freedom to move. Heat-regulating materials mean you'll stay fresh and comfortable for longer. When the rain clouds come in, water-repellent finishes keep off the droplets. To have your phone, keys and other small essentials handy as you train, look out for zip-closed pockets.


Fuel their adventure


At Nike, we're passionate about helping the next generation of athletes fulfil their sporting potential. We make our kids' winter coats and jackets from the same top-spec materials you'll find in our adults' range. That means effective insulation that provides warmth without weighing them down. Meanwhile, water-repellent finishes ensure they'll stay dry for longer in showery conditions. Oversized silhouettes are perfect for throwing on over other layers. For breezy, changeable weather, look for unpadded styles. If you're kitting them out for the new school term, go for plain designs in uniform-friendly shades of black and navy.


Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike winter coats and jackets with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.