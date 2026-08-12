Blue Trainers & Shoes

(200)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
129,99 €
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin Women's Shoes
NikeSKIMS Rift Satin
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Basketball Shoes
139,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
124,99 €
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 7
Men's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Just In
Nike Tennis Centre SE 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike SB React Leo
Nike SB React Leo Skate Shoes
Nike SB React Leo
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
189,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance' Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Sport Renaissance'
Women's Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Men's shoes
Nike Ava X
Men's shoes
119,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Little Kids' Shoes
79,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
109,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
309,99 €
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
47,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
27,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
169,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
259,99 €
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
49,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vapor 12
Nike Vapor 12 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor 12
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
159,99 €
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Alphafly 3
Nike Alphafly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Alphafly 3
Men's Road Racing Shoes
309,99 €
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Zoom GP Challenge Pro
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
139,99 €
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
47,99 €
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
149,99 €
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
27,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
169,99 €
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
259,99 €
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
49,99 €

Blue shoes and trainers: discover your potential

From tough runs to hardcore circuits and limit-busting gym routines, our edit of blue trainers has options to suit every sport and discipline. You'll find a choice of high-profile and low-profile designs to match your movement style. You can go for close-fitting pairs for a secure, locked-in feel, or opt for the flexibility of lace-up fastenings. Underfoot, shock-absorbing cushioning gives you the protection you need to power through. We began our company journey with a pair of running shoes. So, it's no surprise that making pro-quality footwear is a core part of what we do.


Support your performance


Because honing your prowess puts unique demands on your body, we build our blue trainers with supportive cushioning underfoot. Our ReactX foam gives you a plush, comfortable ride with a lightweight feel. Plus, its energy-returning properties help drive you forward when the going gets tough. For springy, responsive wear, choose blue trainers fitted with our iconic Air units. They soak up the power of your movements. Then they snap back into place to propel you towards your goal.


Stay grounded


Find the right footwear to suit your environment in our range of blue shoes. For training on hard urban surfaces, look for durable rubber outsoles with lightly textured designs. They give you the control and confidence you need without adding unwanted bulk. Plus, they're built to stand up to plenty of wear. When it's time to head out into the open country, we have specialist trail shoes to help you enjoy the journey. Directional treads provide exceptional traction on wet or uneven ground. Meanwhile, water-resistant materials and snugly fitted collars keep out rain, dirt and debris.


Fly through your training


The right sports shoes set you free to move. That's why we make our blue sneakers with top-spec uppers that promote a natural range of movement. Look out for flexible fibres that stretch with you. We also have blue trainers with breathable properties, which allow air to flow around your feet. That means you can shed excess heat fast and stay fresh for longer. Building your strength and stamina in the gym? Choose pairs with Hyperlift plates built into the soles for added stability and confidence.


Showcase your style


You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. Our blue trainers come in a choice of colourways to match your vibe. Go for pale blue shoes for a softer look, or choose royal blue trainers for a vibrant, confident feel. Looking for versatile footwear that goes with anything? A pair of dark blue trainers fits the bill perfectly.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue trainers with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.