Navy leggings: unleash your potential
From early-morning runs to demanding gym sessions, you deserve athletic apparel that's built to work as hard as you do. We create our blue leggings and tights with super-stretchy materials that move with you and hold their shape through each squat, lunge, extension and turn. Meanwhile, durable fibres provide the coverage you need to feel confident throughout the most challenging moves.
Blue leggings in every cut and style
You'll find the perfect fit to suit the unique demands of your chosen sport in our blue leggings range. If you're looking for lightweight apparel for warmer weather and minimal weight, navy leggings in short and bike-length styles are ideal choices. For a little more coverage, look for navy leggings in mid-calf and 7/8 designs. Or you can go for maximum insulation with full-length Nike blue tights. Meanwhile, we have a choice of mid- and high-rise waistbands to match your preference. You'll also find sculpting fabrics that hold and support your muscles with a tight, compressive feel.
Test your limits in navy leggings
So you're a runner. A dancer. A triathlete. Whatever your passion, unlocking your potential means working up a sweat. Our Nike Dri-FIT technology uses super-wicking fibres that draw moisture away from your skin. They then distribute it over the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Plus, breathable properties in the material promote good air circulation around your skin. All of this helps you stay fresh and comfortable for longer, so you can keep pushing.
Fine margins for exceptional results
When you're working at your limits, small details make a big difference. That's why we design our navy leggings with supreme attention to detail. Look out for flat-seam and seam-free designs that help reduce the risk of chafing during repeated movements. For extra comfort, go for InfinaSoft fabrics that feel extra gentle against your skin. Meanwhile, secure waistbands stay in place, no matter how much you move. You'll also find zip-closed pockets discreetly tucked into the seams, allowing you to keep your valuables close at hand as you train.
Find your perfect shade of blue
At Nike, we've always believed athletic apparel should support you in your performance—and look great, too. Our leggings come in a selection of blue hues to suit your individual style and personality. Dark blue and navy leggings are a practical, versatile choice. For a soft or contemporary look, try lighter blue leggings. When it comes to branding, keep it sleek and discreet with our iconic Swoosh on the thigh. Or, choose branded waistbands and bold logo prints for maximum impact.
Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike blue and navy leggings with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.