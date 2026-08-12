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Basketball Shoes

KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
114,99 €
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
139,99 €
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
139,99 €
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+3
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
134,99 €
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
189,99 €
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Precision 8 Low
Nike Precision 8 Low Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 Low
Men's Basketball Shoes
74,99 €
Nike S.T. Charge
Nike S.T. Charge Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge
Basketball Shoes
129,99 €
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
99,99 €
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
89,99 €
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
159,99 €
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
149,99 €
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Kobe V
Kobe V Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe V
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
119,99 €
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
179,99 €
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
199,99 €
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoe
49,99 €

Basketball trainers and sneakers: challenge your ambitions

Our basketball journey began in the 1980s with the launch of our first pair of Air Jordans. We've been creating innovative basketball shoes ever since. Our Nike basketball sneakers deliver exceptional on-court traction for matchless control. Inside, responsive cushioning provides the protection your body needs. That means you can blast through every movement with confidence. Browse a choice of upper shapes to suit your playing style.

Precisely engineered

We build our Nike basketball shoes from lightweight materials that set you free to fly. For maximum freedom of movement, go for low-profile basketball trainers. They fit neatly around the base of your ankle for a barely-there feel. Looking for extra support? Choose basketball boots in an ankle-hugging design that give your joints added protection. Because working hard means working up a sweat, we use breathable fabrics that promote good airflow. You'll also find strategically placed ventilation panels in high-heat areas. This ensures you stay cool and focused throughout the toughest matches.

Supportive inner soles

Lightning-fast turns. Turbo-charged sprints. Impossible leaps and landings. However you like to play, the on-court action of the game can be tough on your body. Our sneakers for basketball come with shock-absorbing foam through the soles. This soaks up shocks and impacts so you can move with confidence. For added spring in your stride, look for pairs with our acclaimed Nike Air units. They give you the extra cushioning you need without adding bulk. Plus, their responsive materials create a propulsive, energised feel. And that means you're free to dominate the court.

The grip you need


We create our basketball trainers with engineered tread patterns, using athlete-informed data that comes from real-world play. Contoured ridges bend and deflect in multiple directions. This provides exceptional traction, no matter what direction you're travelling in. On the hunt for ultra-lightweight footwear that doesn't compromise on stability? Go for pairs with strategically placed cutaway sections. Meanwhile, durable rubber materials ensure your basketball shoes are built to go the distance with you.


Basketball trainers for little feet


At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality apparel as their heroes. That's why we make our junior-size basketball shoes from the high-spec materials and engineered details we use for our adult range. Think grippy outsoles, supportive cushioning and light, breathable uppers. This gives aspiring athletes the support they need to hone their skills with confidence. And because young athletes love to channel the pros as they play, you'll find designs inspired by some of basketball's most iconic superstars.


For the future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag.