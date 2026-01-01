Nike Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Miler Quarter-Zip Top and Trousers Set

Effortlessly prepare your kid to get in the zone with this coordinated two-piece tracksuit, which is made of fabrics enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help little athletes stay cool and dry while they play. The pullover top has a quarter-zip closure for easy dressing and layering, it features reflective accents and the thumbhole cuffs add a modern touch. The trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets provide spots to stash small items and the tapered legs have zip-closure cuffs.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: IU5336-010