Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
Made with a straight-leg fit for a classic silhouette, our Club Fleece favourites are closet staples you can wear again and again. Smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside, these lightweight fleece trousers are an easy way to make chilly days feel a little cosier.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift
- Style: IV5264-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Sportswear Club
Made with a straight-leg fit for a classic silhouette, our Club Fleece favourites are closet staples you can wear again and again. Smooth on the outside and brushed soft on the inside, these lightweight fleece trousers are an easy way to make chilly days feel a little cosier.
Benefits
- Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
- Open hem design drapes perfectly over your favourite pair of sneakers.
- Three pockets help keep your everyday essentials secure and within reach.
Product Details
- Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Pockets: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Sand Drift
- Style: IV5264-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 5'0" (152cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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