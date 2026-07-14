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Nike Running Gilet (5L) - Black/Sail/Sail

Recycled Materials

Nike

Running Gilet (5L)

129,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Gear up and hit the trail running in this lightweight, sweat-wicking trail gilet. The close-fit design helps reduce bouncing and keeps your things secure without the bulk. It's loaded with plenty of storage options, including woven loops and removable bungees on the back for your poles. A cinch closure on the front lets you adjust your fit.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Sail
  • Style: IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Gear up and hit the trail running in this lightweight, sweat-wicking trail gilet. The close-fit design helps reduce bouncing and keeps your things secure without the bulk. It's loaded with plenty of storage options, including woven loops and removable bungees on the back for your poles. A cinch closure on the front lets you adjust your fit.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The hydration pocket on the back can hold a 2L vertical bladder (bladder not included).

Product Details

  • Body: 53% nylon/47% polyester. Lining: 84% nylon/16% elastane.
  • Includes a key hook and whistle
  • Reflective design elements
  • This product is not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Sail
  • Style: IQ6691-077

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

4 stars

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Nike Running Gilet (5L)

Nike

129,99 €

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