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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

29,99 €
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
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Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ8021-908

Nike Everyday Elevated

29,99 €

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 67% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ8021-908

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (148)

4.8 stars

  • ottimo acquisto comodissimi sono super contento e soddisfatto

    Ermanno

    belli comodi un grande aquisto

  • Gail27361104

    My granddaughter loved them loved the colors

  • Nike Crew socks

    Bethany9116a054ac9a4478ba97a0272c28dccc

    The socks are really comfortable and thanks for your help!!!

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

29,99 €

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