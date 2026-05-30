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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - White

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

19,99 €
White
Multi-Colour
Select SizeSize Guide

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IH8631-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • Nike Basketball graphic
  • 65% cotton/32% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IH8631-901

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Guido370997321

    Ottimo prodotto veramente comodi

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

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