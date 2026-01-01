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Nike Energy Women's Bodysuit - Phantom

Nike Energy

Women's Bodysuit

89,99 €
Phantom
Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IM6096-030

Nike Energy

89,99 €

Show off your form in this sleek bodysuit. The midweight, ultra-soft fabric offers smooth coverage so the only thing that shines through is your confidence.

Product Details

  • Body/Lining: 53% nylon/47% elastane. Gusset lining: 60% cotton/40% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Phantom
  • Style: IM6096-030

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (172cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Energy Women's Bodysuit

    Nike Energy

    89,99 €

    Complete the look