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Highly Rated
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair) - White/Black/Black

Nike Elite 2.0

Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

15,99 €
White/Black/Black
Black/White/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100

Nike Elite 2.0

15,99 €

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.

Product details

  • Arch band
  • 90% polyester/6% lyocell/4% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′6″ (168cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (143)

4.8 stars

  • Reliable

    Coachad

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Exactly as they have always been. Teenager approved.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great socks

    Mikewattz

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Picked these up a few weeks ago for work and the keep my feet dry and feeling great and comfy

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Amazing cushion

    Jerome91

    The cushion on these socks are amazing and very comfortable to play basketball with

Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

Nike Elite 2.0

15,99 €

Complete the look

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