Nike Dunk Low By You Custom Women's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low By You

139,99 €

Black, white and you all over. The Dunk will always be a classic, and now you can customise your very own. Mix up the textures with croc, python, ostrich, stingray, fleece and premium leathers, then add some shine with reflective design options on the Swoosh logo and backtab. For a final touch, choose between a classic black or white sole, or switch it up with Gum Rubber. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

What's your base? Croc, python, ostrich, stingray, fleece and premium tumbled leather—mix and match to layer up in your favourite textures. Classic combination Play with the black and white to create your very own colour-blocked design. Express yourself Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Add a personal ID to the backtab with up to 5 characters on each shoe.

More benefits Upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.

Foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.

Rubber outsole with classic pivot circle adds durable traction and heritage style.

Nike By You details Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.

Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.

With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.

Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour

Style: IM1382-900