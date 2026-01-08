Chicago Bulls Men's Jordan Basketball Flight Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Chicago Bulls

119,99 €

From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in a pullover hoodie that helps keep you cosy.

Benefits Smooth on the outside, slightly fluffy on the inside, our midweight semi-brushed fleece helps keep you cosy while still being breezy. It's a comfy layer to wear all year round, perfect for those tricky in-between temps.