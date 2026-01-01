Chelsea FC Strike+ SE Men's Nike Football Repel Woven Trousers

Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
Men's Nike Soccer Repel Woven Trousers
This product is made with 100% recycled fibres
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the classic club logo and beloved orange accents, these trousers feature a water-repellent nylon shell and mesh lining to help keep you dry and cool.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Wolf Grey/Turf Orange/Pitch Blue
- Style: IB3858-426
Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE
How about adding some '90s style to your Chelsea F.C. collection? Marked with the classic club logo and beloved orange accents, these trousers feature a water-repellent nylon shell and mesh lining to help keep you dry and cool.
Product Details
- Zip pockets
- Elastic waistband
- Body: 100% nylon Lining: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Wolf Grey/Turf Orange/Pitch Blue
- Style: IB3858-426
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Chelsea F.C. Strike+ SE