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Carlos Alcaraz
Men's NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis T-Shirt
39,99 €
Show your love for Carlos Alcaraz as he hits NYC's hottest tournament. Loaded with sweat-wicking tech, this T-shirt is here to help keep you dry on and off the court.
- Colour Shown: Burgundy Ash
- Style: IM6121-647
Carlos Alcaraz
39,99 €
Show your love for Carlos Alcaraz as he hits NYC's hottest tournament. Loaded with sweat-wicking tech, this T-shirt is here to help keep you dry on and off the court.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Basketball-inspired details pay tribute to the city's rich basketball heritage.
- Cotton blend feels soft and brushed.
Product Details
- 57% cotton/43% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Burgundy Ash
- Style: IM6121-647
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Carlos Alcaraz
39,99 €