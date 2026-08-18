Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides

IvonaD685672939
Toller Schuh faellt aber groesser aus.
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
Nike Calm 2.0
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
IvonaD685672939
Toller Schuh faellt aber groesser aus.
YINMI326931865
I would order a size bigger I wear a size 9 but I have had some issues with the size on slides so I went a size higher and it fit perfectly, they are very comfortable and arrived quickly!
Brian143554157
Good color way is dirty and texture very fast to clean
Nike Calm 2.0