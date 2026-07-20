Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 40L)

Perfect!
DreaGood
Ordered this for my son and he loves it! It’s spacious and do far holding up good!!
Recycled Materials
From workout to workout, training session to training session, day to day—this is the bag that holds it all. With plenty of room in multiple pockets inside and outside for all of your gear (including a ventilated side pocket when things get smelly after a workout), it's a breeze to pack it up and get going.
Nike Brasilia
From workout to workout, training session to training session, day to day—this is the bag that holds it all. With plenty of room in multiple pockets inside and outside for all of your gear (including a ventilated side pocket when things get smelly after a workout), it's a breeze to pack it up and get going.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Perfect!
DreaGood
Ordered this for my son and he loves it! It’s spacious and do far holding up good!!
Nike Brasilia