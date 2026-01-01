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Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
34,99 €
Don't let the words "Extra Small" fool you. This bag means business. The main compartment features plenty of space for your workout clothes and shoes, while the side and front zip pockets help you stay on top of your organising game.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4398-010
Nike Brasilia
34,99 €
Don't let the words "Extra Small" fool you. This bag means business. The main compartment features plenty of space for your workout clothes and shoes, while the side and front zip pockets help you stay on top of your organising game.
Benefits
- Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
- Interior zip pocket stashes your valuables.
Product Details
- 38cm L x 25.5cm W x 25.5cm H (approx.)
- 24L
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IB4398-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Brasilia
34,99 €