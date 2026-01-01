image 1 of 2
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Vintage T-Shirt
39,99 €
Sold Out:
This product is currently unavailable
What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV5638-010
Boston Celtics Courtside
39,99 €
What better way to rep your Boston Celtics than a jumper cleanly splashing through a chain net? This retro graphic T-shirt is rooted in gritty, '90 nostalgic sentiment. Cash out. Cha. Ching!
Benefits
Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV5638-010
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Boston Celtics Courtside.
Boston Celtics Courtside
39,99 €