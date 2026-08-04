A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes

Good shoes, but DSG disapointment
Back_to_the game
I bought this nice show leas than 1 month, no mention of the shoe state, it comes dirty and glue mark with looks refurbished
Of course A'ja Wilson has her own shoe—what else would you expect from a three-time MVP? Her signature debut is built with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam for that unapologetic comfort she needs to stay fresh. Whether she's knocking down jumpers, owning the boards or locking down on defence, A'ja is always pushing herself and always levelling up. That's just who she is. The real question is—are you ready to take your game there too?
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
Of course A'ja Wilson has her own shoe—what else would you expect from a three-time MVP? Her signature debut is built with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam for that unapologetic comfort she needs to stay fresh. Whether she's knocking down jumpers, owning the boards or locking down on defence, A'ja is always pushing herself and always levelling up. That's just who she is. The real question is—are you ready to take your game there too?
To keep up with A'ja's versatility, we designed her shoe with plush Cushlon 3.0 foam underfoot for optimal energy return. So when it's winning time, she can maintain peak performance.
There's no slowing A'ja down when the game is on the line. Light and breathable mesh helps keep her quick on her feet.
Soft, stable foam is combined with a generative traction pattern for the support and control A'ja needs to be a lockdown defender.
Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Good shoes, but DSG disapointment
Back_to_the game
I bought this nice show leas than 1 month, no mention of the shoe state, it comes dirty and glue mark with looks refurbished
A One!
Coop
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I brought these a few weeks ago and have no regrets.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Aja!!
Ohiolady
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love them and I would buy another pair again on sale
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
A'One 'Lem and Lime'