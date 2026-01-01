Nike Air
Younger Kids' Fleece Pullover and Trousers Set
This modern 2-piece set is made from soft cotton/poly fleece that provides lightweight warmth. The cosy, roomy hoodie can be easily layered and the kangaroo pocket can be used to help keep little hands toasty. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets on the sides that can be used to stash small items and tapered legs with stretch cuffs to create a secure feel kids can play comfortably in.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HQ7834-010
Nike Air
This modern 2-piece set is made from soft cotton/poly fleece that provides lightweight warmth. The cosy, roomy hoodie can be easily layered and the kangaroo pocket can be used to help keep little hands toasty. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, pockets on the sides that can be used to stash small items and tapered legs with stretch cuffs to create a secure feel kids can play comfortably in.
Benefits
Both pieces can be worn separately with other pieces in your child's wardrobe.
Product details
- 80% cotton, 20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HQ7834-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size 6 and is 4′1″ (124cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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