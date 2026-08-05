 
image 1 of 7
Highly Rated
Nike Air Presto By You Custom Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour

Nike Air Presto By You

Custom Men's Shoes

149,99 €
Nike Air Presto By You Custom Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
Nike Air Presto By You Custom Men's Shoes - Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: 846438-997

Nike Air Presto By You

149,99 €

This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.

Colour Your Upper

Choose the colour of the inner sleeve and the iconic cage overlay. You can make the toe, laces and Swoosh logo pop with a contrasting colour, or keep it classic and tonal.

Fine-tune the details

Make the heel of your midsole pop with colour or speckles—or both. If you really want to make a statement, add a bold colour to the sole as well.

Make It Personal

Add a short message on the heel using numbers, letters or symbols.

More benefits

  • Midfoot cage gives you a supportive feel.
  • Inner sleeve creates a snug fit.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour
  • Style: 846438-997

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (65)

4.7 stars

  • Parfait

    MaximeP671744480

    Nickel ! comme d'habitude, livraison en avance, conforme à mes attentes

  • My creation

    Renatta581575730

    I love this. My 1st time creating my presto nike. Down to the shoe box. Thank you.

  • Best Shoes ever !

    Johnson452616317

    Nike have done there thing with these trainers!

Nike Air Presto By You Custom Men's Shoes

Nike Air Presto By You

149,99 €

More Info

    This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.

Complete the look