Nike Air Presto By You Custom Women's Shoes

Nike Air Presto By You

149,99 €

This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.

Colour Your Upper

Choose the colour of the inner sleeve and the iconic cage overlay. You can make the toe, laces and Swoosh logo pop with a contrasting colour, or keep it classic and tonal.

Fine-tune the details

Make the heel of your midsole pop with colour or speckles—or both. If you really want to make a statement, add a bold colour to the sole as well.

Make It Personal

Add a short message on the heel using numbers, letters or symbols.