Nike Air Older Kids' Fleece Joggers

Joggers
Geraldo926238728
Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.
Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.
Nike Air
Lightweight fleece packs all the warmth you need without the bulk, all in a sleek, tapered leg. Contrast piping down the sides adds a sporty pop and an elastic waistband ensures a customised and secure fit.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3.5 stars
Joggers
Geraldo926238728
Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.
DwightM306886725
This was such a nice pair of joggers
Nike Air