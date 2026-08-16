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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé' Men's Shoes - Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt

Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'

Men's shoes

30% off
Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
White/Black/Smoke Grey/White
Black/Black/Anthracite/Black
White/Blue Crystal/Metallic Silver/White
Light Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey/Hot Curry
Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Metallic Pewter/Illusion Green
Select SizeSize Guide

Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.


  • Colour Shown: Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
  • Style: HQ2197-200

Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'

30% off

Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • Midfoot arch provides a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Plum Eclipse/Metallic Gold Grain/Black/Barely Volt
  • Style: HQ2197-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (80)

4.4 stars

  • Nike Air Max Plus VII

    AntonínN62264398

    Moc hezké , pohodlné a kvalitní sportovní boty

  • A little on the heavy side.

    Aaron197386982

    Nothing “Light Weight” about these sneakers. I knew this prior to purchasing so I wasn’t worried about it. Just warning you that these sneakers have some weight to them. They seem very adorable and are well built. The fit and finish on them is what you expect from Nike. I’ve only had them for about a week and the comfort level is of seven out of 10.

  • Review

    Lakesha C

    The shoe looks great, comfort is a plus, and the color is perfect to match my husband's jersey

Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'

30% off

Complete the look

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A Cultural Cornerstone

When the Nike Air Max Plus hit the market in the 90's, it also hit the streets of Paris as the undisputed mark of speed, style and street cred.

Two Icons. Same DNA.

The uniform of the Paris backstreets, reimagined for Paris legend Kylian Mbappé with his new Mercurial Superfly and Air Max Plus VII.