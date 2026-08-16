Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus VII
AntonínN62264398
Moc hezké , pohodlné a kvalitní sportovní boty
Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.
Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'
Kylian Mbappé has always been a fan of the Air Max Plus VII, so much so that he used it as an inspiration for his performance boot. Think of this version of the TN7 as an everyday counterpart to Kylian's football boot. Check the special tongue label and the colour scheme while you're at it.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
Nike Air Max Plus VII
AntonínN62264398
Moc hezké , pohodlné a kvalitní sportovní boty
A little on the heavy side.
Aaron197386982
Nothing “Light Weight” about these sneakers. I knew this prior to purchasing so I wasn’t worried about it. Just warning you that these sneakers have some weight to them. They seem very adorable and are well built. The fit and finish on them is what you expect from Nike. I’ve only had them for about a week and the comfort level is of seven out of 10.
Review
Lakesha C
The shoe looks great, comfort is a plus, and the color is perfect to match my husband's jersey
Nike Air Max Plus VII 'Kylian Mbappé'
When the Nike Air Max Plus hit the market in the 90's, it also hit the streets of Paris as the undisputed mark of speed, style and street cred.
The uniform of the Paris backstreets, reimagined for Paris legend Kylian Mbappé with his new Mercurial Superfly and Air Max Plus VII.