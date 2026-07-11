 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes - Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Men's Shoes

129,99 €
Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite
Light Armoury Blue/Work Blue/Gum Light Brown/White
Cool Grey/Photon Dust/Wolf Grey/White
Linen/Baroque Brown/Chalk/Light Orewood Brown
Grey Fog/Gunsmoke/Coconut Milk/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Reflective accents compliment performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ4924-006

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

129,99 €

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Reflective accents compliment performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.

Benefits

  • The upper mixes synthetic leather and textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole provides durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ4924-006

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (16)

4.5 stars

  • patrik3e1148babb93430487be37b01354d09c

    Heel mooie uitvoering, voelt zeer goed aan de voet en ben fan van airs

  • Mooi, maar te klein

    MarcN701195866

    Vallen kleiner dan normaal. Heel irritant als normaliter altijd dezelfde maat hebt.

  • johano423815889

    Comfortable shoe but for me my normal size I have in other Nike shoes were a bit larger than this one. I wished it was the same.

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

129,99 €

Complete the look

Item 3 of 6