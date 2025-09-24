Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Women's Shoe

Passt u. gefällt mir!
Sabine
Sieht super aus. Bis auf kleine farbliche Abweichungen (in der Sohlenfarbe, dachte sie wird heller). Trotzdem harmoniert meine Farbzusammenstellung sehr gut! Passform klasse!
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
Nike Air Max 95 By You
WORK IN PROGRESS.
Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.
The workwear world crosses over with style inspiration from the '00s with durable materials like polished twill that has the slightest shine or classic leather for the iconic layers.
You have to look closely to appreciate the tonal and flooded colour plays designed for this shoe.The optional contrast stitching gives novice and professional designers an opportunity to let their stylistic sensibilities shine.
Add a personalised message with up to 3 characters on each heel or keep the original "Air" logo.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Passt u. gefällt mir!
Sabine
Sieht super aus. Bis auf kleine farbliche Abweichungen (in der Sohlenfarbe, dachte sie wird heller). Trotzdem harmoniert meine Farbzusammenstellung sehr gut! Passform klasse!
My own colours
karen26625c862bf94126857fb93cf355edc9
Love the shoes made up i could pick my own colours
The comfort level Exceeded my expectations!!!
Judith5d318709d9df4a7497f2d71c12127a67
I am very satisfied and happy with my custom Nike shoes. They fit well and are EXTREMELY comfortable. More comfortable than I expected. I’m already designing another pair.
Nike Air Max 95 By You
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.