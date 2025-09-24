Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Women's Shoe

Nike Air Max 95 By You

209,99 €

WORK IN PROGRESS.

Celebrate workwear's wide appeal with a new take on the Nike Air Max 95 By You.Utilitarian materials like polished twill and leather are rugged and durable with an undeniable nod to runway style.Perfectly understated details like contrast stitching and gradient layers add a new level of depth to this long-time favourite.

Back To Work

The workwear world crosses over with style inspiration from the '00s with durable materials like polished twill that has the slightest shine or classic leather for the iconic layers.

Subtlety at Its Best

You have to look closely to appreciate the tonal and flooded colour plays designed for this shoe.The optional contrast stitching gives novice and professional designers an opportunity to let their stylistic sensibilities shine.

Unmistakeable Pride

Add a personalised message with up to 3 characters on each heel or keep the original "Air" logo.