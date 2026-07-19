 
image 1 of 8
Highly Rated
Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

Men's shoes

99,99 €
Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
Sail/Light Orewood Brown/Muslin/Fauna Brown
Select SizeSize Guide

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

99,99 €

A low-profile shoe inspired by classic Jordan style, the Skyline Low brings basketball heritage off the court for your everyday rotation. It's got the familiar details you know and love, like branding on the heel and a stitched Swoosh design, along with encapsulated Air in the heel and a durable mix of materials that go with any fit.

Benefits

  • Synthetic and genuine leather and suede in the upper make for a durable and structured shoe.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Smoke Grey/Sail/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ6425-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (25)

4.3 stars

  • Schlichter Schuh für den Alltag

    SilkeD2882845

    Schlichter Schuh für den Alltag. Für breite Füße geeignet und sehr bequem. Das Beige/Creme passt super zu Leinenhosen.

  • Quality problems

    jingliang497443035

    Did the quality inspector not check these shoes before they left the factory? The tongue on the left shoe isn't sewn on securely—and it's sewn on crookedly, too!

  • Aliou0e620a3938f446a9afa3a6faa0f9bf3c

    J’aime bien en plus c’est ma taille

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan Skyline Low LE

99,99 €

Complete the look