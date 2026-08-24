Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Flight Club' Men's Shoes

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ4 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A smooth Sail and white leather upper features black and University Red accents, bringing more Jumpman DNA to the all-time classic. Bold 'Flight Club' logos combine with Nike Air heel branding for an homage to the original era. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Colour Shown: Sail/University Red/Black

Style: IM4002-100