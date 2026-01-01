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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Game Royal/Barely Volt/Infrared 23/Pale Ivory

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: Game Royal/Barely Volt/Infrared 23/Pale Ivory
  • Style: II1258-400

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product Details

  • Mid-cut collar
  • Colour Shown: Game Royal/Barely Volt/Infrared 23/Pale Ivory
  • Style: II1258-400

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    30% off

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