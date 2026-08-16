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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes - Summit White/Vintage Lichen

Air Jordan 1 Mid

Men's Shoes

30% off
Summit White/Vintage Lichen
Summit White/Neutral Grey/Infrared 23/Black
Black/Aura/White/Squadron Blue
University Blue/White/Sail/Midnight Navy
Light Smoke Grey/Black/White
Black/White/University Red
True Blue/Varsity Red/Black/Summit White
Black/Gorge Green/Summit White
Black/Palomino/University Red/Phantom
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Vintage Lichen
  • Style: DQ8426-107

Air Jordan 1 Mid

30% off

Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.

Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
  • Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
  • Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Vintage Lichen
  • Style: DQ8426-107

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1466)

4.8 stars

  • PaulaJ219193158

    Love the shooes. Recomend to all .

  • Said166297836

    Matches with every clothes I wear

  • Olive green lovely color

    samuelr531616063

    Brought the olive green pair as they were on offer, fit perfect true to size color scheme is lovely, you know what you get with Jordan’s.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid

30% off

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