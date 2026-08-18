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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes - White/Black/Desert Berry

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Women's shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Desert Berry
  • Style: IO0668-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Always in, always fresh. The AJ1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Ribbon-inspired laces
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Desert Berry
  • Style: IO0668-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4.8 stars

  • ΕΛΕΝΗΠ289869565

    No words for this beauty!!! Very stylish and comfortable.

  • Belle ma…

    paola478675867

    Un po’ delicata la parte anteriore

  • Beautiful

    Amber668062902

    So beautiful in person pictures don’t do these shoes justice.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

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