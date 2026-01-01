Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
- Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Summit White/Black/Chile Red
- Style: II1257-002
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.
Benefits
- Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
- Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Summit White/Black/Chile Red
- Style: II1257-002
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE