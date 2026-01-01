Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low SE gives you a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. Plus, a special label on the tongue lets you commemorate your own history. Choose your colours, then step out in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Colour Shown: Pure Platinum/Summit White/Black/Chile Red

Style: II1257-002