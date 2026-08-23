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Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes - Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

Women's Shoes

129,99 €
Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
Black/Off-Noir/Metallic Silver/Black
White/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver/White
Select SizeSize Guide

Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

129,99 €

Comfortable, durable and timeless—it's number one for a reason. The Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather for a crisp, clean look.

Benefits

  • The leather upper, featuring a perforated toe box, is both breathable and comfortable.
  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Padded collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (7)

4.3 stars

  • Rosa fosforescente

    FatimaS509879714

    Belle ma il colore non è come da immagine, è più fosforescente. Sono indecisa se fare il reso. Avrei preferito una tonalità più leggera di rosa

  • Gorgeous steppers

    Aleshiap544157813

    I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter

  • Beautiful but Loud

    emh1223

    I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'

129,99 €

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